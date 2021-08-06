UK police arrest 11 over racist abuse after Euros final

British police said Thursday they have made 11 arrests in connection with the online racial abuse of England soccer players following their team's loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship last month.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka endured a barrage of abuse after they missed penalties in England's shootout defeat at London's Wembley Stadium on July 11.
The UK Football Policing Unit said it has requested data from social media companies to advance its investigation and has passed on information to local police forces, which so far have arrested 11 people on suspicion of a number of offences, including malicious communications.
“There are people out there who believe they can hide behind a social media profile and get away with posting such abhorrent comments," Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts, who leads soccer policing for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said. “They need to think again."
The unit said that of the 207 criminal social media posts identified, 123 accounts belong to individuals outside the UK and their details are being shared with the relevant countries. It added that it is waiting for information on the remaining 50 account holders.
Roberts said the Football Policing Unit is “seeking engagement” with the players themselves to offer support and to seek their input on the investigation and any subsequent prosecutions.
The three Black players targeted were part of a young England squad that has been widely praised for its diversity and social conscience. Rashford, for one, has been at the forefront of a campaign against child poverty that convinced the British government to restore free lunches for thousands of poor children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Those arrested so far range in age from 18 to 63. They have all either been released while under further investigation or posted bail with orders to return to court at a later date.
The abuse was widely condemned. Prince William, the president of the English Football Association, said he was "sickened" by the racism aimed at the England players.
Kentarogaijin
Well, It's soccer..
Commodore Perry
The UK's long history of racism is coming to the surface finally. The older generation in the UK has been especially tolerant of this kind of behavior.
The UK Football Policing Unit should be praised for taking this type of action, and making sports in the UK safer for all.
cla68
Is it true that most of those arrested are immigrants?
zichi
Police have arrested 11 people as they continue a hate crimes investigation into social media messages sent after the Euro 2020 final. The UK Football Policing Unit received 600 reports of racist comments sent to England's black players after the defeat and judged 207 to be criminal.
Of these, 123 were posted by people overseas, while 34 came from the UK.
The police have passed on the info to the respective police forces in other countries.
zichi
Sports in the UK are already very safe.
Jimizo
Yet more examples of the UK acknowledging racism and taking steps to root it out.
Taking the knee and wearing anti-racism motifs just isn’t enough.
Great stuff, UK
34 too many but practical steps taken.
Make sure the walls close in on racism.
Alfie Noakes
Good work from the Football Policing Unit. Perhaps other countries with similar problems of racist abuse on social media could study their tactics.
So, only 34 out of 207 posts judged criminal came from within the UK. Again, this is very positive news. As JImizo says, 34 is still 34 too many but it's a step in the right direction.
It would be interesting to know where the 123 overseas posts were made from.
Commodore Perry
Alfie NoakesToday 10:36 pm JST
This is a problem unique to the UK.
Brits living overseas.
zichi
60,000 at the Euro final, mostly Brits. Hundreds of millions watched the game across the world. 600 people posted racial abuse.
zichi
If the racial abuse was from Brits living overseas the police only need to wait for their return to the UK to arrest them. The police had the IP addresses of the abusers and have passed them on to respective police forces.
Racial abuse is much stronger in other countries than England, like Hungry, Germany, Russia to name a few.
Jimizo
Try Texas. I lived there. Awful racism but there are many decent people there. Hopefully, progressives can help turn this around. It’s a tough nut to crack.
Anyway, racists no matter what country are cowards. They’d collapse into hysterical meltdowns if confronted.
Trash.
Thunderbird2
You don't like us very much, do you?
Compared to Eastern Europe and the US the levels of racist abuse, while still too high, are small in comparison. When British teams go to the likes of Russia or other former Soviet countries the black players get abuse... not something that's regular when played at home in the UK.
Commodore Perry
I certainly do.
Not true.
The Euro final wasn't held in Wembley Stadium?
zichi
How many people watched the Euro final? In the UK alone, 31 million. About 2 billion watched across the world.
207 people posted abuse with only 34 in the UK.
zichi
Some people need to watch/read European media instead of just watching CNN and Fox.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 11:43 pm JST
Only 31 million? And it was played in London?
How many watched the Euro final last year?
The Super Bowl was watched by 91 million Americans this year.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 11:52 pm JST
Here is some European media. Wow--Europe, the UK---I'm glad I'm in LA.
Juventus apologise for tweet including women's player making racist gesture
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58109308
zichi
31 million out of a population of 65 million. 48%of the pop.
You need some study of European football
91 million out of a population of 320 million. 28% of the pop.
How many people worldwide watched the Superbowl?
zichi
The 31 million people in the UK watching the Euro Final were only the domestic viewers and does not include people watching in bars and pubs, sports clubs or mobile devices, or radio (yes some people prefer radio) or people watching online. Or the people who watched a replay after their work.
Commodore Perry
The 1824 Vagrancy Act is still used in the UK, primarily against minorities; a leftover law from days of slave trading.
Doesn't compare to 90 million domestic viewers in the US watching the Super Bowl.
zichi
Some of the responsibility lies with the social network companies which need to delete accounts filled with racial hatred and abuse. They need to delete those accounts quickly. They need to pass the information to the Police Football Unit so the abusers can be tracked down and arrested.
Many are not real football fans and tarnish the game and the real supporters who account for hundreds of millions.
The racism in sports and the larger society must continue to be resolved.