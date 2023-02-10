Ukraine-led 2024 boycott call against Olympic principles: IOC chief Bach

IOC president Thomas Bach has told Ukraine that its calls for a boycott of the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic "principles".
In a letter to the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee revealed on Thursday, Bach said Ukraine's efforts in "pressuring" other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was "extremely regrettable".
The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag.
Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Games. Nordic and some eastern European countries have said they would join a boycott.
"Threatening a boycott of the Olympic Games which, as you inform me, the NOC of Ukraine is currently considering, goes against the fundamentals of the Olympic Movement and the principles we stand for," Bach said in the letter to Ukraine's Olympic chief Vadym Goutzeit.
Bach said the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes "has not even been discussed in concrete terms yet".
"Therefore, your letter at this premature stage to your fellow NOCs, to the International Federations, IOC Members and to future Olympic hosts, pressuring them in an attempt to publicly influence their decision-making, has been perceived by the vast majority of them as, at the very least, extremely regrettable," Bach added.
Bronco
The Olympic Charter specifically states that no athlete shall be barred or disadvantaged merely because of the passport they happen to carry.
The Olympics is not about politics and is open to all athletes in the world.
There were no boycotts during the invasion of Iraq.
Yrral
Today in Europe is feel pity for Zelensky Day,these European are digging their graves by not question ing their policies of supporting Ukraine blindly, Biden it a lost cause,while he sink in the polls, obviously his support of Ukraine is not helping him politically
Fighto!
Incredible naivety. The Olympics is all about money and politics. Always has been.
Nations have been banned in the past, and will in the future. For good reason too.
There will be no official delegation for fascist Russia or their puppet state Belarus in Paris. Their supporters need to accept - at best - they will be marching in under white flags - while the Ukrainians lift the stadium roof with their support around the world.
Moonraker
Compounded absurdity. 'Olympic' and 'principles' seem to not belong together. In fact, just saying it contributes to the general cynicism in the world. Their use here is to defend the inclusion of an unscrupulous, totally cynical and bullying nation so that the Olympics are somehow more valid. Yet by that act of inclusion it shows 'Olympic principles' to mean nothing. Bach is utterly shameless and he too adds to the proliferation of shameless men in positions of power.