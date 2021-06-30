Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Britain Sweden Ukraine Euro 2020 Soccer
Sweden's Emil Forsberg, second left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Robert Perry/Pool Photo via AP)
soccer

Ukraine scores late in extra time to beat Sweden 2-1 at Euro 2020

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
GLASGOW, Scotland

Ukraine reached the round of 16 at the European Championship with worst record of the advancing teams.

And now the quarterfinals, too.

Ukraine eliminated previously unbeaten Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday with a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time. Substitute Artem Dovbyk stooped low to guide a header from Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko ran down the sideline to celebrate a goal that sends his team to Rome to face England on Saturday.

Zinchenko had given Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute when he rifled in a low shot set up by a crafty pass from captain Andriy Yarmolenko. Emil Forsberg’s deflected shot in the 43rd minute equalized for Sweden. It was his fourth goal of the tournament.

Forsberg then had shots hit the post and the crossbar as Sweden created more chances in the second half.

The momentum shifted in extra time when Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off in the 98th minute for following through on a challenge with a raised boot on substitute Artem Besedin.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

