Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Ukraine wants to prepare a bid to host a Winter Olympics

1 Comment
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Ukraine wants to enter formal talks about hosting the Winter Olympics, the IOC said Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would soon send officials to a meeting at the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Switzerland. He made the pledge during IOC president Thomas Bach's weekend visit to Kiev.

The next available Winter Games to bid for is in 2030, although a new flexible Olympic bidding process means countries do not need to specify immediately exactly where or when they hope to stage the games.

The IOC has previously detailed talks with Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sapporo, Japan — both previous hosts — plus a Barcelona-Pyrenees project about hosting Winter Games from 2030 through 2038.

The IOC has started holding “non-committal continuous dialogue” with potential candidates in order to help cut costs and create a more efficient process.

Brisbane was the first winner in the new style of bidding when it was awarded the 2032 Summer Games in July. The Australian city did not face a formal opponent in a vote by IOC members, or a referendum of local voters, and the quick award left other cities blindsided.

Ukraine was briefly involved in bidding for the 2022 Winter Games but Kiev withdrew in 2014 citing political and security turmoil amid conflict with neighboring Russia.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

They wouldn't be able to afford it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog