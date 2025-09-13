Ukrainian athletes show true grit to be at world championships, says federation chief

By Pirate IRWIN

War-torn Ukraine's athletes will be happy with a medal of any colour at the world athletics championships as "every step toward the podium is harder" than for their rivals, federation president Olha Saladukha told AFP.

The Ukrainians have sent a team of 23 for what will be their third outdoor world championships since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Their main medal hopes would appear to rest on their traditional strength -- the high jump -- and this time there is as strong a medal chance in the men's event as in the women's.

World record holder and Olympic gold medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh defends the title she won on a tear-filled night in Budapest in 2023.

And Oleh Doroshchuk is a serious contender in the men's event after winning at the Brussels Diamond League meeting and finishing runner-up in the finals in Zurich.

Saladukha, a former triple jumper who won the world title in 2011, is keen to manage expectations.

"We don't want to tempt fate -- the competition is very strong, and both Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Oleh Doroshchuk struggled with injuries this season," she told AFP by email.

"Still, the Diamond League final gave us hope: both showed promising results. We know that medals don't come easy. Every step toward the podium is harder for Ukrainians than for most rivals.

"Our athletes travel longer, face constant stress about families at home, and sometimes miss competitions because of logistics or paperwork. Yet they continue to fight."

Saladukha, also a three-time European outdoor champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, said the federation, aided by World Athletics, had ensured the team had the best possible preparations.

"We organised a training camp in Japan so the team could adapt, recover from travel, and prepare in stable conditions before the championships," said the 42-year-old.

"We hope this gives them the best chance to show what they are truly capable of."

Saladukha said even without bringing home a medal any athlete representing Ukraine had already shown extraordinary determination.

"To qualify for the World Championships, athletes must meet entry standards or accumulate ranking points," she said.

"That means they need regular international competitions, which is complicated for Ukrainians.

"For men, travel permits are not always easy to obtain. And the journey itself has become a challenge -- what once took two to three hours by plane now means one or more days of travel by bus to reach an airport abroad.

"All of this directly affects results. It's not only about training, it's about energy lost on the road, uncertainty with permits, and living under the constant stress of war."

Sport has been hit hard by the Russians with coaches and athletes killed and a massive amount of infrastructure damaged or destroyed.

However, the indomitable spirit displayed by her athletes has buoyed Saladukha.

Just before the national championships in Lutsk in June, the city was bombed and one of the team hotels was hit.

"Luckily, most were not injured, and the next morning they still competed for qualifying for the European Team Championships," Saladukha said.

"Watching that was incredibly moving -– such strength despite everything."

Saladukha, who credits WA president Sebastian Coe as a "true friend" for his steadfast support of Ukraine and his tough line on Russia and Belarus since the invasion -- both are banned from the sport -- says the athletes' sacrifices have not just been in training.

"Many athletes have relatives and friends at the front," she said. "Some of them athletes and coaches themselves, unfortunately, not all are alive.

"When it gets tough, they think of those fighting on the frontline, and it gives them strength.

Many donate some of their prize money to the war effort.

"Last year, for example, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, gave several million hryvnias, including to an animal shelter."

Saladukha admits keeping morale high is far from easy.

"At all the athletics events, we try to give them a bit of happiness, to show them that life isn’t on hold -– it continues," she said.

"We also have a team psychologist. However, it's still challenging to maintain the morale –- too often, we achieve things despite the odds, not because of them."

