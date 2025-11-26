Ukrainian sumo wrestler earns record-breaking promotion

Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn, who is known by his ring name Aonishiki, was promoted to the second-highest rank of ozeki on Wednesday

Sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn made more history on Wednesday as he became the first Ukrainian to be promoted to the ancient Japanese sport's second-highest rank, doing it in record time.

The 21-year-old, who fled the war in Ukraine three years ago, is the fastest to go from the lowest rung to ozeki status since the current calendar of six tournaments a year was introduced in 1958.

He became the first wrestler from Ukraine to win a competition when he came out on top at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.

He is only the fourth European to become an ozeki, following wrestlers from Estonia, Bulgaria and Georgia.

"I will strive to aim even higher, in a manner that does not disgrace the title of ozeki," Yavhusishyn, who is known by his ring name Aonishiki, said during his promotion ceremony.

Yavhusishyn has enjoyed a meteoric rise in sumo since making his debut in July 2023.

He capped off a stunning year by beating grand master Hoshoryu in a play-off to clinch his first title in only his 14th tournament.

Yavhusishyn received his promotion at a special ceremony in western Fukuoka, where he bowed to sumo elders in front of gold folding screens and celebratory flowers.

He then held up a large sea bream as a symbol of good luck and celebration.

"I've surprised myself, but I've never paid attention to how fast things are going," he said in fluent Japanese. "The best thing I have done is to listen carefully to what my stablemaster tells me."

Yavhusishyn was born in central Ukraine and took up sumo at the age of seven, becoming a national champion at 17.

His age meant he narrowly avoided Ukraine's military draft for men aged 18 and older after Russia invaded and he sought refuge in Germany, before moving to Japan.

His parents stayed in Germany and he arrived in Japan knowing nothing of the language.

"The thing I appreciate most is the support they gave me before I came to Japan," he said. "They were really happy when I won the tournament and I want to call them after this."

