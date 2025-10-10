Ukrainian takes sumo by storm after fleeing war to pursue dreams

Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danilo Yavhushyshyn, known by his Japanese name Aonishiki Arata, speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo on Thursday.

By Andrew McKIRDY

Danilo Yavhushyshyn fled the war in his native Ukraine to follow his dream of becoming a professional sumo wrestler in Japan and has taken the ancient sport by storm.

The 21-year-old competed in the world junior sumo championships as a teenager but left Ukraine after Russia's February 2022 invasion.

He arrived in Japan two months later and made a blistering start to his career, reaching sumo's upper divisions in only a year and winning promotion to the fourth-highest rank.

He took his bid to win a first title down to the final day of the July tournament and has twice beaten one of sumo's two current grand masters.

Now known as Aonishiki and speaking fluent Japanese, he told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday that he wants to be the first European to reach sumo's highest rank.

"When I joined the sumo world I was confident that I could reach the upper divisions but I didn't think that I could do it so quickly," he said. "I've surprised myself. Now my goal is to become a grand master."

Yavhushyshyn was born in central Ukraine and took up sumo at the age of seven, becoming a national champion at 17.

His age meant he narrowly avoided Ukraine's military draft for men aged 18 and older when war broke out and he sought refuge in Germany before moving to Japan.

His parents stayed in Germany and he arrived in Japan knowing nothing of the language.

Local rivalry

Yavhushyshyn has since settled into his new home but admits he still misses Ukraine and has not been able to visit since he left.

"Of course I would like to go back because it's the place where I was born and raised and I still have a lot of friends and family there," he said. "If it's possible, I'd like to go back and meet them and walk on the streets of my home town."

Yavhushyshyn became the second Ukraine-born professional sumo wrestler when he made his debut in July 2023, following in the footsteps of compatriot Serhii Sokolovskyi, better known as Shishi.

Sokolovskyi moved to Japan before the outbreak of war and the two are now rivals in the ring.

"Shishi gave me some advice at first but now we're competing against each other so I don't want to get too close to him," said Yavhushyshyn. "I don't speak to him so often but maybe when once we've both retired I'll try to be friends with him."

Yavhushyshyn's promotion to sumo's upper divisions was the fifth fastest since the current system of six tournaments a year was introduced in 1958.

He beat one of the sport's grand masters in only his 12th tournament and has a winning record in every competition he has appeared in so far.

He seems set for a successful career in the sport but admits that things do not always go to plan.

"Human beings are weak and they have times where they feel tired or they feel down, but I know what my goal is and I always try to keep it in mind," he said. "There are tough times but I have to do my best to overcome them."

