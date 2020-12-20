Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ulsan Hyundai's players celebrate with a trophy after the AFC Champions League final match against Persepolis in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)
soccer

Ulsan beats Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

0 Comments
DOHA, Qatar

Ulsan Horang-i of South Korea defeated Iran’s Persepolis 2-1 on Saturday in Qatar to become champion of Asia for the second time.

Two goals from Brazilian striker Junior Negrao gave the Tigers a come-from-behind win in the Asian Champions League final.

While Ulsan controlled the first half, a defensive mistake from Park Joo-ho allowed Mehdi Abdi to put Persepolis ahead with a low shot in the 45th minute.

There was still time before the break for Ulsan, champion in 2012, to level. Yoon Bit-garam, who had hit the post in the ninth minute, was brought down in the area by Ahmad Nourollahi.

Junior Negrao's penalty was saved by Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak but the striker, top scorer in the K-League in 2020, scored from the rebound moments before the break.

Ulsan had a second spot-kick eight minutes after the restart following a handball from Mehdi Shiri and this time the Brazilian made no mistake to score his seventh goal of the tournament.

Persepolis pushed forward but was unable to find the equalizer despite a penalty claim five minutes from time.

The result leaves Iran still searching for a first continental championship since 1993, while Korea now has a record 12 titles, five more than Japan. Persepolis lost in the 2018 final.

The outbreak of coronavirus caused the tournament to be suspended from March to September. Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, stepped in to stage all the remaining games in a biosecure setting.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel