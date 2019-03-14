Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Ulsan, Kawasaki earn 1-0 wins in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea

One Brazilian missed his best chance for a goal, and another Brazilian punished him for it.

Junior Negrao scored the lone goal in the second half Wednesday to give South Korean club Ulsan Horang-i a 1-0 victory over Chinese champion Shanghai SIPG in the Asian Champions League.

Former Brazil forward Hulk came close to giving the Chinese team the lead but couldn't convert.

Ulsan, which won the Asian title in 2012, leads Group H with four points, one more than Shanghai.

In the other group match, Manabu Saito scored a late goal to give Japanese team Kawasaki Frontale a 1-0 victory over Sydney FC.

Saito scored from close range in the 83rd minute to give the Japanese champions their first win in nine games in the continental competition.

Kawasaki also has three points in Group H, while Sydney is last with one.

Only the top two teams from each of the eight groups advance to the next stage.

Group G

Supachok Sarachat scored early in the second half to give Thai champion Buriram United a 1-0 win over South Korean club Jeonbuk Motors.

Also, Chinese team Beijing Guoan held Japanese rival Urawa Reds to a 0-0 draw.

Urawa leads the group with four points.

