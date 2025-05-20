 Japan Today
Sweden Hockey Worlds
Slovenia's Matic Torok, center, celebrates his goal 1-3 with the team during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between France and Slovenia in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)
sports

Unbeaten Czechs shut out Germany and France relegated at ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark

Defending champion the Czech Republic shut out Germany 5-0 to stay unbeaten at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

The sixth win lifted the Czechs to the top of Group B, one point ahead of Switzerland and three more than the United States in third.

The Czechs complete the group stage against the Americans on Tuesday.

Germany and Denmark also meet on Tuesday and will decide the fourth team from the group to reach the quarterfinals.

The Czechs' Jakub Flek scored twice and David Pastrnak rifled a one-timer from the left circle and set up Lukas Sedlak in the middle period. Jakub Lauko added a short-handed goal.

Daniel Vladar shut out the Germans with 19 saves.

In Stockholm, newcomer Slovenia beat France 3-1 to avoid relegation at the expense of the French.

Later Monday, Canada plays Finland in Stockholm and Norway meets Hungary in Herning, Denmark.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

