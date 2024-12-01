Unbeaten Fiji to face Dupont-less France in Dubai Sevens quarters

rugby union

Fiji set up a rematch of the Paris Olympics final with France after sweeping its pool games in Dubai Sevens rugby on Saturday.

Fiji beat New Zealand, the United States and Spain in its pool and will look forward to France, which dashed Fiji hopes of a third consecutive gold medal in Paris in July.

But France no longer features Antoine Dupont, who was voted men's world sevens player of the year last weekend. In fact, the post-Olympic turnover and retirements among the 24 men's and women's teams generated 91 debuts.

Argentina was the only other men's team to go unbeaten and will face Australia in the quarterfinals. The other quarters are five-time defending champion South Africa vs. New Zealand, and Britain vs. Spain.

Spain's men and women reached a quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

The men defeated New Zealand 26-14 for only the third time in world series history.

The women beat France 24-12 to advance.

The only unbeaten women's teams were Olympic champion New Zealand and world series champion Australia.

Australia's prolific Maddison Levi, the women's world sevens player of the year, scored two hat tricks among her nine tries.

In a rerun of the Paris Olympics final, New Zealand was far stronger than Canada by 38-5.

But Ireland's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored seven tries during the day and became only the third woman to notch 200 tries in the world series after New Zealanders Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Michaela Blyde.

Ireland plays New Zealand in the quarterfinals, Australia has Olympic silver medallist Canada, Olympic bronze medallist the U.S. faces France, and Britain meets Japan.

