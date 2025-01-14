Under-pressure Wales boss Gatland says he 'knows it's about results'

Warren Gatland first took charge of Wales in 2008

Wales coach Warren Gatland said on Monday he knows "it is about performances and results" after naming a Six Nations squad he hopes will end the national side's record-breaking losing streak.

Gatland, in his second spell in charge, oversaw a dire 2024 that extended Wales's run of defeats to a national record 12 matches.

A 45-12 drubbing by South Africa in Cardiff in November also meant they finished a calendar year without a test win for the first time since 1937.

They now have a tough start to the Six Nations, against France in Paris on January 31, before a potentially tournament-defining clash with Italy in Rome eight days later.

Gatland's position came under formal review after the November internationals and the 61-year-old New Zealander faces further scrutiny by the Welsh Rugby Union following the conclusion of the Six Nations.

"We know it is about performances and results," Gatland told reporters after announcing a 34-man squad. "Those first two games are really important for us.

"That game in Paris will be tough, then it's the Italy game. It is about momentum. You get some good results and you never know what can happen in this tournament.

"I am pretty aware of the situation we are in as a group of coaches. We've got to go out and work hard to show improvements and perform well."

Gatland has recalled the experienced trio of Josh Adams, Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau, with No 8 Faletau not having played for Wales since the 2023 World Cup because of injury.

Jac Morgan, a flanker, takes over the captaincy from an injured Dewi Lake.

The uncapped duo of Scarlets wing Ellis Mee and Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards have also been included in the squad.

But November's fly-halves, Gareth Anscombe and Sam Costelow, are absent, with Costelow set to miss the whole tournament after suffering a shoulder injury playing for the Scarlets in Friday's Challenge Cup defeat at Gloucester.

