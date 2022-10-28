Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United Cup tennis competition to lead into Australian Open

SYDNEY

A new team competition with $15 million in prize money will open the 2023 tennis season ahead of the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia announced the formation of the United Cup on Friday, saying it will involve women and men from 18 countries competing from Dec 29 to Jan 8. Matches will be played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

Each squad will include up to four women and up to four men at the event, which will have 500 WTA and 500 ATP rankings points available.

Each contest will include four matches in singles — two between women and two between men — and one in mixed doubles.

Australia is guaranteed a spot in the field; other nations will qualify based on WTA and ATP rankings.

The season’s first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, begins at Melbourne Park on Jan 16.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

