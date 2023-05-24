Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United States Fiji Soccer U20
Diego Luna of the United States celebrates scoring the opening goal against Fiji during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
soccer

United States beats Fiji 3-0 at Under-20 World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

The United States moved closer to a playoff spot at the Under-20 World Cup on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Fiji, its weakest rival in Group B.

With Fiji sitting back in defense in San Juan, the Americans didn't score until the 66th minute when Diego Luna curled in a shot from the edge of the box. Cade Cowell doubled the lead with a similar strike in the 88th before Caleb Wiley sealed it with a stoppage-time tap-in.

The United States has six points after two victories and will advance if Ecuador fails to beat Slovakia later.

The top two teams of each group and the four best third-place teams at the 24-team tournament will advance to the playoffs.

Also on Tuesday, New Zealand and Asian champions Uzbekistan drew 2-2 in Santiago del Estero in their Group A encounter.

Sherzod Esanov scored in second-half stoppage time to salvage the draw for Uzbekistan, which had trailed 2-0 after first-half goals by Benjamin Wallace and Jay Herdman. Abbosbek Fayzullaev started the comeback with a goal in the 51st minute.

New Zealand has four points after two matches, and Uzbekistan has one. Argentina, with three points, and Guatemala, with zero, will play later in the same group.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

