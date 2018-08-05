U.S. beats Netherlands 11-0 at softball worlds

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NARASHINO

Monica Abbott struck out 10 batters and Janette Reed drove in three runs as the United States overpowered the Netherlands 11-0 on Sunday to improve to 3-0 in Group A at the women's softball world championship, a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Abbott gave up no hits and issued only one walk over four innings to earn her second win of the tournament.

Reed hit an RBI single in the third, then added a two-run blast in the fourth when the defending champions scored eight runs before the game was called on the mercy rule.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded an Olympic berth. If Japan wins, the second-place finisher will be granted the Olympic spot as Japan has an automatic berth as host.

Softball and baseball were dropped after the 2008 Beijing Olympics but have been added to the program for 2020.

The Americans will be looking to go to 4-0 when they face New Zealand later Sunday.

