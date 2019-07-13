Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United States' team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
soccer

U.S. States extends FIFA rankings lead with Women's World Cup win

0 Comments
ZURICH

The United States has extended its lead in the FIFA rankings by retaining the World Cup.

The American women's fourth world title built a record points lead over No. 2 Germany, which lost in the quarterfinals against Sweden.

The Netherlands used its runner-up finish last Sunday to rise five places to No. 3, above World Cup host France which lost to the U.S. in the quarterfinals.

England was fourth at the World Cup yet drops out of the top 4 rankings to No. 5, edging third-placed Sweden which rises three to No. 6.

With qualifying games for the 2020 Olympics also played in the past month, there are a record 158 national teams ranked. That leaves 53 FIFA member federations without an active team in the rankings.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel