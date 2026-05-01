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Japanese figure skater Shoma Uno is coming out of retirement to compete in ice dance Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
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Uno targets Olympics in figure skating comeback

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TOKYO

Japan's former world champion figure skater Shoma Uno said Friday he was coming out of retirement and targeting an Olympic spot in ice dance with partner Marin Honda.

The 28-year-old Uno, who won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and bronze four years later in Beijing, quit competitive skating in May 2024.

He has said he is in a relationship with former world junior champion Honda, who had also previously announced her retirement from competitive skating.

The pair announced their comeback on social media, saying it was "game on" from next season.

"Since the day we made this decision, we have set our sights on competing at the Olympics and have dedicated ourselves to ice dance," they said. "Day by day, we are moving forward with strong determination and embracing new challenges."

Uno is a two-time world champion, winning the title in 2022 and 2023. He and Honda have performed together in ice shows since their retirements.

Uno also announced this month that he had joined a professional eSports team.

He said he was "ready to take gaming beyond being just a hobby" after being unveiled as the newest member of Japanese team Varrel.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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