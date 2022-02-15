Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is prepared to skip French Open, Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.
Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.”
“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ingvar
Just go to a clinic in Serbia and get a saline shot. To be the undisputed GOAT is more important than making a statement against the vaccine tyranny.
mixed_cocktail
The guy has recently been infected and has better protection than most vaxxed without prior infection. Let's stop this circus ffs.
Mr Kipling
Fine... Don't play. Your choice. In the extra free time you have look up the meaning if tyranny... Its not mandating a simple health requirement.
virusrex
For some people being able to make their irrational choices is more important than anything else. That is one of the dangers of thinking they themselves are the maximum authority about everything.
Also the problems with his infection certificate would make him much more closely observed, and it would be extremely easy to do a test and confirm he was not vaccinated, making your suggestion of fraud useless.
Ingvar
So on top of vaccine passes, certificates and etc for vaccines acknowledged and proven not to work, you support people being pulled aside and subjected to blood tests to determine if the vaccine wasn't a harmless fake?
Freaky stuff. This would have been considered a dystopian nightmare 3 years ago.