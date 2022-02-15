Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Border
FILE - Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that the border would reopen to all vaccinated visas holders from Feb. 21. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, FILE)
tennis

Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is prepared to skip French Open, Wimbledon

3 Comments
LONDON

Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.”

“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Just go to a clinic in Serbia and get a saline shot. To be the undisputed GOAT is more important than making a statement against the vaccine tyranny.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The guy has recently been infected and has better protection than most vaxxed without prior infection. Let's stop this circus ffs.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Fine... Don't play. Your choice. In the extra free time you have look up the meaning if tyranny... Its not mandating a simple health requirement.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Just go to a clinic in Serbia and get a saline shot. To be the undisputed GOAT is more important than making a statement against the vaccine tyranny.

For some people being able to make their irrational choices is more important than anything else. That is one of the dangers of thinking they themselves are the maximum authority about everything.

Also the problems with his infection certificate would make him much more closely observed, and it would be extremely easy to do a test and confirm he was not vaccinated, making your suggestion of fraud useless.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Also the problems with his infection certificate would make him much more closely observed, and it would be extremely easy to do a test and confirm he was not vaccinated, making your suggestion of fraud useless.

So on top of vaccine passes, certificates and etc for vaccines acknowledged and proven not to work, you support people being pulled aside and subjected to blood tests to determine if the vaccine wasn't a harmless fake?

Freaky stuff. This would have been considered a dystopian nightmare 3 years ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel