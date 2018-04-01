Tajima pitches Buffaloes past Hawks in pro debut

baseball

Orix rookie Daiki Tajima impressed in his pro debut, pitching the Buffaloes to an 8-4 win over the Pacific League champion SoftBank Hawks on Saturday.

Before a crowd of 39,530 at Yafuoku Dome, the Buffaloes' top draft pick last autumn shook off the jitters to go five innings, allowing a run on one hit and three walks. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out four.

After Tajima surrendered a first-inning homer to Keizo Kawashima, the rookie began throwing his breaking balls for strikes and located his fastball to keep the Hawks' powerful lineup in check.

"I'm so happy and now that it's over, so relieved," said Tajima, who benefitted from homers by teammates Stefen Romero and Chris Marero. "The skipper told me, 'Good job,' so now I'm keen to do well in my next start."

"I was so nervous at the start and couldn't shake the butterflies. But as the innings progressed, I was able to pitch my way. My focus was on getting a win for the team, and that allowed me to just execute my pitches."

Veteran Hawks right-hander Shota Takeda, however, was unable to execute his trademark slider and curve, and the Buffaloes punished him. The visitors tied it on two fat pitches in the third. Rookie center fielder Yuma Mune doubled and scored on a bloop single by slugger Masataka Yoshida.

Yoshida singled to open Orix's three-run sixth. He scored on Romero's homer. Eiichi Koyano, who reached base three times, then walked and scored after singles by Marero and Takahiro Okada.

The Buffaloes blew the game wide open in the seventh, when Mune opened with another double and Koyano walked to load the bases. Marero then crushed what looked like a batting-practice fastball from lefty Livan Moinelo.

Trailing 8-2 in the ninth, Buffaloes reliever Hirotoshi Masui looked unconvincing in his Orix debut.

Having lost closer Yoshihisa Hirano to the Arizona Diamondbacks through free agency, Orix signed Masui away from the Nippon Ham Fighters. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits before getting out of the inning.

Marines 6, Eagles 2

At Zozo Marine Stadium, Lotte's Mike Bolsinger allowed a run in 6-2/3 innings in his Japan debut and Seiya Inoue homered twice in a win over Rakuten as former Chicago White Sox player Tadahito Iguchi earned his first managing victory.

Lions 7, Fighters 2

At Sapporo Dome, Shinzaburo Tawata threw six scoreless innings to outduel Nick Martinez, while Shogo Akiyama scored twice and drove in two to pace Seibu past Nippon Ham for the second day in a row.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants 8, Tigers 4

At Tokyo Dome, Kazuma Okamoto reached base five times, homered, scored twice and drove in five runs and former Boston Red Sox closer Koji Uehara threw a 1-2-3 eighth as Yomiuri came from behind to beat Hanshin.

Swallows 5, BayStars 3

At Yokohama Stadium, former big leaguer Norichika Aoki and young shortstop Taishi Hirooka each drove in two runs as last year's last-place team, Yakult, beat DeNA for the second straight day.

Carp 6, Dragons 2

At Mazda Stadium, lefty Kris Johnson allowed a run in seven innings and drove in two runs to lead league champion Hiroshima to its second win of the season over Chunichi.

