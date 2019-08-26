Newsletter Signup Register / Login
golf

McIlroy pockets $15 million after winning Tour Championship and FedEx Cup

0 Comments
ATLANTA

Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup in style in Atlanta on Sunday, collecting the biggest first prize in the sport, $15 million.

Northern Irishman McIlroy emphatically outduelled Americans Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele with a four-under-par 66 in the final round at East Lake.

He finished at 18 under par, four shots ahead of Schauffele to claim the season-long FedEx Cup points competition for the second time on the PGA Tour, after his 2016 win.

It was a sweet stroll up the final hole for McIlroy, who last year had to make the walk alongside a victorious Tiger Woods as the heaving gallery chanted, "Tiger, Tiger."

This time the chants were for McIlroy.

"It was pretty cool," McIlroy said in a greenside interview.

"I must say I didn't enjoy that walk last year like everyone else did. I never took the fight to Tiger.

"It's amazing how different things can be in a year."

McIlroy took the fight to Koepka just four weeks after being given a lesson by the American when they were paired in the final round at a World Golf Championships event in Memphis.

"Going up against the number one player in the world today, he got one over me in Memphis and I wanted to get some revenge," McIlroy said.

"To play like that alongside Brooks, get the win, win the FedEx Cup, it's awesome."

Schauffele shot a closing 70, while Koepka was unusually error-prone in a 72 to tie for third with Justin Thomas, five shots behind.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi