England rugby player Mako Vunipola in self-isolation as coronavirus precaution

LONDON

England prop Mako Vunipola is in self-isolation as a precaution against the coronavirus and will not be selected to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday, England Rugby said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old missed England's 24-12 victory over Ireland on Feb 23 after going to Tonga for family reasons and he travelled back via Hong Kong, which has been hit by the coronavirus.

"Mako Vunipola is not in camp on medical grounds. He is not sick but it is a precaution," an England spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot told reporters earlier on Tuesday that the Saracens loosehead would not be available for the Wales match.

"He has got a medical issue so he won't be available for the weekend. It is just something medical, so he is out for the weekend. We will take it week by week," Proudfoot said.

England are second in the standings with nine points -- four behind leaders France -- while Wales are fourth with six points.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

