Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Emery's baptism of fire as Arsenal open against City

0 Comments
By Martyn Herman
LONDON

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery faces a baptism of fire after the Gunners were handed an opening day fixture at home to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Emery, Arsenal's first new manager since Arsene Wenger took charge in 1996, will then travel to London rivals Chelsea on the second weekend of the season.

Liverpool, who will look to build on their Champions League final appearance, open their campaign at home to West Ham United in what will be manager Manuel Pellegrini's first competitive game in charge of the London side.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, a distant runners-up to City last season, start at home to Leicester City while FA Cup winners Chelsea are away to Huddersfield Town.

Tottenham Hotspur, who finished third, have confirmed that their first home fixture on the second week of the season against newly-promoted Fulham will be held at Wembley.

The north London club say their first game in their new stadium will be against Liverpool on the weekend of Sept 15-16.

Tottenham played all their home games at Wembley last season while their new 62,000-seater stadium was being constructed but work is still ongoing and the club has sought permission to return to the national stadium for one game.

"As you will note there is a home fixture scheduled for the weekend of 18/19 August 2018 and this match will be played as a home fixture at Wembley Stadium," the club's website said.

"It was always our intention to seek permission to play the first few games away. In discussions with our coaching staff the preference was to break what would otherwise have been a continuous run of away games with one game at what was effectively our 'home' stadium last season."

Tottenham are away to Newcastle United on the opening weekend on Aug 11-12.

Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers will mark their return to the top division for the first time since 2012 against Marco Silva's Everton at Molineux.

Cardiff City, automatically promoted with Wolves, start away to Bournemouth while Fulham, who beat Aston Villa in the Championship playoff, host former manager Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace in a London derby.

Southampton host Burnley on the opening day.

The season's first Manchester derby will be at The Etihad on the weekend of Nov 10-11 while Arsenal host Tottenham and Liverpool greet Everton on the weekend of Dec 1-2.

All eyes will be on former Paris St Germain manager Emery as he attempts to revive Arsenal's fortunes after they missed out on the Champions League for a second successive season.

The Spaniard will come face to face with fellow Spaniard Pep Guardiola on the opening day and after a trip to Chelsea he has another London derby with West Ham United the visitors.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon