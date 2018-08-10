Everton head late rush for players on transfer deadline day

soccer

Everton brought in three new faces on the final day of the Premier League transfer window, swooping for Brazilian midfielder Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona players Yerry Mina and Andres Gomes.

But Tottenham Hotspur ended the window as the only club not to bring in a new player while Manchester United were unable to bring in the central defender they were reported to be keen to recruit.

Playmaker Bernard arrived on a free transfer after his contract ended with the Ukrainian club while Barcelona said Everton had agreed to sign centre back Mina for an initial 30.3 million euros ($35 million) and have taken midfielder Gomes on loan.

The fee for Mina, who only joined the Spanish champions in January, could rise by 1.5 million euros and Barcelona have inserted a buy-back clause in the player's contract.

The Merseyside club, who appointed Portuguese manager Marco Silva during the close-season, could add a fourth deadline day signing after the Liverpool Echo reported they had submitted a deal sheet in the hope of completing paperwork for a loan for Chelsea centre half Kurt Zouma.

Everton had already spent a reported 40 million pounds on Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford.

Tottenham had been keen to bring in Aston Villa's 22-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish but were reported to have had a 25 million-pound offer rejected by the Championship club.

United had been linked with a number of central defenders including Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld but head into the campaign without any addition in that area.

Last season's runners-up signed Brazilian midfielder Fred and Portuguese full back Diogo Dalot earlier in the window.

Promoted Fulham paid a reported club-record 22.3 million pounds for Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa from Olympique de Marseille and signed Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla. They also recruited Manchester United's young Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan.

Leicester City signed Croatian defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb and Turkish centre back Caglar Soyuncu from Bundesliga club Freiburg and they also secured their England striker Jamie Vardy to a new four-year contract.

West Ham United took their total of summer signings to nine as Spanish striker Lucas Perez was brought in from Arsenal and Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez joined from Serie A club Fiorentina.

Southampton signed striker Danny Ings from Liverpool on a season-long loan before a permanent deal next year.

The new Premier League season starts on Friday.

The transfer window remains open in Spain until the end of August and closes in Italy on Aug 17.

