Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Federer marches past Bedene in Halle; Zverev exits

0 Comments
HALLE, Germany

Defending champion Roger Federer continued his fine run on grass ahead of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the opening round of the Halle Open on Tuesday, while second-seeded Alexander Zverev suffered an early exit.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who reclaimed the number one ranking by winning the Stuttgart title last week, broke his 72nd ranked opponent in the second game and maintained the advantage to claim the first set.

Federer dropped just eight points on his serve and was hardly troubled in a one-sided contest as he converted a decisive break point in the ninth game of the second set to march to victory.

"I got out of the box well, I felt good right away," Federer said. "This is an easier court to play than last week in Stuttgart. "The ball bounces up higher into my strike zone. I was connecting well on returns and I could read his serve."

Chasing a record-extending 10th title in Halle, Federer will next look to improve his 6-0 head-to-head advantage over Frenchman Benoit Paire, who beat American Steve Johnson 7-5, 7-6 (5).

World number three Zverev began his grasscourt campaign with a disappointing 6-1, 6-4 defeat by Croatian Borna Coric.

The German dropped his serve four times in an erratic display as Coric clinched his 20th match win of the season.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon