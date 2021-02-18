Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Naomi Osaka, left, is congratulated by American Serena Williams after their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. Osaka won 6-3, 6-4. Photo: AP/Andy Brownbill
tennis

Osaka beats Williams to reach Australian Open final

0 Comments
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in a storm of power hitting on Thursday, humbling the American great 6-3, 6-4 to reach her second Australian Open final.

In a rematch of their tumultuous 2018 U.S. Open decider, Osaka underlined her status as the new queen of women's tennis and soaked up the cheers from the Rod Laver Arena crowd as fans returned to the Grand Slam after a five-day lockdown.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Osaka will meet the winner of Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova in the title match.

"I did a lot of unforced errors in the first few games. I was really nervous and scared in the beginning and then I sort of eased my way into it," said Osaka on court. "It's just always an honor to play her and I just didn't want to go out really dud. I just wanted to try my best."

Williams broke Osaka in the opening game, but the Japanese third seed reeled off five straight games in a devastating display before closing out the set with a blazing forehand winner.

Osaka took Williams' serve in the first game of the second set and would not let up until she wobbled with three double-faults to allow the American to break back to 4-4.

But Williams repaid the favor with a double-fault on the next service game giving Osaka three break points.

Osaka converted the first then closed out the match when Williams thudded into the net.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

6-3, 6-4

Can't argue with that.

gary

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Amazing! Convincing victory!

I've been saying all along that this is Naomi-chans Title to lose. No one can come close. Move over Serena. Naomis game is too powerful for anyone now.

There will be millions of sore heads in Japan Sunday morning after celebrating her Major Number 3 well into the night!

Naomi-chan - we love you and support you!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog