Naomi Osaka speaks during a press conference after withdrawing from her quarterfinal match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands due to injury in Rome on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
tennis

Osaka pulls out of Italian Open with hand injury

ROME

World number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Italian Open quarter-finals on Friday with a right thumb injury, casting doubts over her participation in this month's French Open.

The 21-year-old Japanese was scheduled to face sixth seed Kiki Bertens after coming through two matches on Thursday in the rain-affected tournament but said she was forced to withdraw due to pain and swelling at the base of her thumb.

"I woke up this morning and couldn't really move my thumb," Osaka told reporters. "I tried to practise and grip my racket but I couldn't, and I kept feeling this pain when I tried to move my hand in different directions.

"Right now I'm... in between sad and disappointed because I really wanted to play my match today. For me, it was sort of a test to play against Kiki because she's playing really well and I wanted to see how well I could do today.

"I didn't feel anything yesterday. That's why I'm kind of confused right now because I literally woke up in the morning and couldn't move my thumb. So I was like, maybe I slept on it and maybe it will go away, but it didn't."

An abdominal injury had forced Osaka to pull out ahead of her semi-final clash in Stuttgart last month before she was beaten by Belinda Bencic in the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

"I would describe (my clay season) as rocky," Osaka added.

"But I can't necessarily say it's been ups and downs because if I think about it, it's definitely been going up. Every match I've played I've learned a lot. I've tried to take what I've learned into the next match and I think I've done that well."

Following her U.S. Open and Australian triumphs, Osaka is chasing a third straight Grand Slam trophy at the French Open which begins on May 26.

This is common in the runup to the big Open tournaments.

Osaka knew after the second round that she'd retain her world #1 after Halep is out of the tournament as well. So there's no point to push through. Take a couple days off, be ready for the big tournament next month.

It's seen all the time in tennis. For years, the tournaments right before the big Opens will frequently see big stars withdraw or crash out against lower tier players simply because they aren't going to ramp it up for a relatively minor tournament, which this is.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

