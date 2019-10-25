Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Runners pass by the new National Stadium in Tokyo on Sept 15 during the Marathon Grand Championship, a trial race for the 2020 Olympics. Photo: KYODO
sports

Tokyo eyes starting Olympic marathon at 3 a.m. to counter IOC plan to move race to Hokkaido

TOKYO

Tokyo, host of the 2020 Olympic Games, is considering proposing to start the marathon and race walking events as early as 3 a.m. to counter an IOC decision to move the races to Sapporo due to worries about heat, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this month announced a plan to move the marathon and race walking to Sapporo, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, from originally planned courses in the capital.

Kyodo, citing unnamed sources, said Tokyo is looking into an alternative plan to have the races start at 3 a.m. or 5 a.m. to keep them in the city.

An official at the Tokyo metropolitan government's Olympic preparation bureau told Reuters he was not aware of such a plan.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, said the city had little choice but to accept the IOC plan, but Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike believes the races should be held in Tokyo. "We have made many preparations and there's no change in my thinking that it should be held in Tokyo," she told reporters.

16 Comments
Sleep Walking

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If being obstinate no matter what would be an Olympic sport, Japan would take away Gold easily.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

If being obstinate no matter what would be an Olympic sport, Japan would take away Gold easily.

Too right.

This idea is ridiculous given it's still hot at 3:00 a.m. Granted, it isn't as hot as when the sun is out, but hot nonetheless.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Usually the maximum nighttime temp is around 27c. That's way better than 37c. Perhaps they should move more of the events to morning. So what if people have to change their sleep schedule. It already gets light at 4:30am in the summer.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Is great idea!

I think 3:30 am would be even greater so everyone is more sleepy at that time!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If I were the IOC, how could I trust anything the JOC or the Tokyo Olympic Committee says at this point?

Costs? The budget's been blown out of the water.

Footprint? Blown out of the water.

Time after time after time, the JOC has been shown to be blatant liars about just about everything involved with this Olympics.

Even the so-called 'test events' have been a sham. Holding a test event marathon a month after the target time to supposedly show how the actual marathon will operate? What a ridiculous farce.

So the IOC, which I will admit is just only slightly less corrupt than the Japanese government, has decided after the Debacle in Doha that running the risk of 1/3 of the field dropping out and athletes possibly dying just isn't worth it any more. So instead of dealing with the ridiculous solution spewing, teeth sucking, taihen, shoganai muttering members of the JOC 'expert board,' the IOC laid down the law.

And this is the best the JOC can come up with?

Move the marathon to Sapporo, and for the next 20-30 years, every time Japan wants to talk about hosting an international sports event... remind them of this and vote them out in the first round.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Perfect for the European and American viewing public. Perhaps all events should be held in the middle of the night rather than Japan holding events during such inconsiderate daylight hours.

After all, it's not as though Japan will actually watch the events - it will simply repeat Japanese athletes winning meddles.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Right, no one ever thinks about the logistical problems before they shoot off their mouths!

But then again, it's just money right?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Make it all the nighttime olympics..

After all, it's not as though Japan will actually watch the events - it will simply repeat Japanese athletes winning meddles.

Oh man, very much this!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The ideal temperature for Marathoon is 0-5c. Its time to move the sport to winter olympics

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The ideal temperature for Marathoon is 0-5c. Its time to move the sport to winter olympics

Hell no, that is far too cold. The ideal temp is around 10C!

Try running when it's 0C and see how fast your lungs feel like they are freezing! It doesnt feel too good, believe me, from experience, I know! It's can hurt like hell!

Not to mention that at that temp, either one really, if there is any wind at all, it would be far too cold.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This farce just keeps getting better

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kyodo, citing unnamed sources, said Tokyo is looking into an alternative plan to have the races start at 3 a.m. or 5 a.m. to keep them in the city.

I like this solution: the marathon puts me to sleep, anyway.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

3am?

Has any of these people ever been out at night or morning during the summer? It's still hot and humid. Also, who's awake in Japan to watch the race at 3am? The time works well for Europe, North America, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow Koike, how stupid are you... why don't we have it indoors next?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hahaha, Japanese athletes are good at night sport.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Its as if nobody knew Tokyo was hot in the Summer when they accepted Tokyo's bid.... Its not like Tokyo is the hottest city in the world, I am sure past games were fine running in the Summer heat.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is light out at 3:30 am in the summer and the sun pokes itself up at 4:30 and blistering hot by 8:30 with the sun high in the sky. Maybe this is a good time to tell the farmers off and change to a two hour daylight savings time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Dango bong

Yeah! Why are marathon runners so pampered?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

