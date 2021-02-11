Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, takes off his protective face mask as he attends a news conference in Tokyo on Feb 4. Photo: AP file
sports

Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments

4 Comments
TOKYO

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee, is set to step down over sexist remarks he made that women talked too much, the Fuji News Network reported on Thursday.

The comments, made at a Japanese Olympic Committee board meeting in the first week of February, set off a firestorm at home and abroad and could become the latest obstacle to the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mori is likely to express his intention to step down on Friday when organizers of the Tokyo Olympics will hold a gathering of executive board members, the Mainichi daily newspaper reported. The meeting was organized over Mori's remark.

At a hastily called news conference on Feb 4, Mori, 83, retracted his remarks and said they were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit, but he declined, at that point, to resign.

When pressed on whether he really thought women talked too much, he said: "I don't listen to women that much lately, so I don't know".

A former prime minister whose tenure was marred by gaffes and blunders, Mori's comments drew sharp comments on social media and in parliament, with opposition lawmakers demanding his resignation.

The Tokyo Games had overcome a number of obstacles, including ballooning costs and a plagiarism scandal involving the official logo, before being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public are opposed to holding the Summer Games as scheduled this year due to concerns about the coronavirus, recent polls show.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Finally a decent move.

As always it took its time... but glad to see a positive outcome.

It is time to give space for younger and more open minded individuals to take over these dinosaurs that are destroying the future and the credibility of Japan.

Better late than never.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Too little too late he should have resigned weeks ago. Japan's image and reputation has been destroyed forever and the world won't forget

3 ( +3 / -0 )

If he had simply said:

“Men are not as expressive in meetings as women”

Everything would have been fine.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Karma.

Yesterday it was …

"He is a walking dictionary of the Olympics and he knows everything about the last eight years," said a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party involved in the Tokyo Olympics, explaining why Mori still enjoyed strong support from government officials.

Mori's strength as the chief of the Tokyo 2020 committee comes from his experience as a prime minister and longtime ruling party powerbroker.

"Things function smoothly thanks to Mr. Mori," the party source said.

Another source, a mid-level employee at the organizing committee, said many felt that only Mori had the kind of clout to call up governors and ministers to pave the way for the postponed Games.

"There is a sense within the organizing committee that we might not be able to do it without the president," the source said.

Today…

RUH ROH…

2 ( +2 / -0 )

