Bowing to Trump, NFL will require players to stand for anthem

The National Football League will fine teams if players on the field refuse to stand for the national anthem, the league said on Wednesday in a victory for U.S. President Donald Trump, who loudly demanded an end to such protests last year.
Some NFL players knelt during the anthem to protest police shootings of unarmed black men, sparking a controversy as Trump criticized the players for being unpatriotic.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday a new policy that will fine teams if players on the field fail to stand during the "Star-Spangled Banner." Players who choose not to stand may remain in the locker room until after the anthem is finished.
The NFL Players Association criticized the new policy, saying it was not consulted and it may issue a challenge should it violate the collective bargaining agreement.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long said the owners’ decision was made out of concern for the NFL’s bottom line and fears that Trump would turn his political base against the league, America's most popular professional sports organization.
“This is not patriotism. Don’t get it confused,” the two-time Super Bowl champion wrote on Twitter. “These owners don’t love America more than the players demonstrating and taking real action to improve it,” he said, adding he would be committed to using his platform to affect change.
The kneeling controversy rattled a $14 billion industry, and the new policy attempts to resolve a distraction for the owners, said Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing expert at Baker Street Advertising.
"For advertisers, football's still a great buy, reaching a market - young males mostly. Ratings have dipped a little bit," Dorfman said, adding the NFL was "still one of the strongest live events you can buy in television."
PROTESTS FIZZLED
The protests, in a league where African-Americans make up the majority of players, continued for much of the past season, with some players kneeling when the anthem was played and others standing arm-in-arm in solidarity.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protests in 2016, and when he was shunned by all 32 teams in the league, going unsigned for the entire 2017 season, players and commentators questioned whether he was being blackballed by the owners.
He has filed a grievance against the league.
The protests started to fizzle late in the season when the NFL said it would donate $89 million over seven years to social justice causes.
The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
The NFL last year rejected Trump's calls to punish players who protest, but said the league's players "should" stand during the anthem.
Goodell, in Wednesday's statement, defended the patriotism of NFL players.
"It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case," the commissioner said.
The players' union in its statement said NFL players "have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
12 Comments
Wc62six
Can’t wait to see the defiant players getting fined, their franchise as well. Hit em’ where it hurts -their wallets.
klausdorth
Sorry if I hurt anyone's feelings or step on any toes, but have to agree with what the player's union stated:
NFL players "have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about."
Bintaro
What about freedom of expression ?
cleo
Smells pretty fascist to me.
And a violation of the right to free speech.
Why do the NFL think they have the right to demand their players be patriotic in the first place (Isn't that between a person and their own conscience?)? And why do they think their preferred mode of displaying said patriotism is the only one?
What's wrong with kneeing during the national anthem? Seems just as respectful to me as standing hand-on-heart (which actually I find a bit creepy).
Welcome to Trump's America?
Wc62six
“Why do the NFL think they have the right to demand their players be patriotic in the first place “
Let them kneel in the locker room. Not on national TV in front of sold out venues. If they have any issues with the NFL’s new policy, they can pound sand & look for another profession. I’m sure there lots of all-American college players who can fill the void.
zichi
Judge orders Trump not to block people on his Twitter account.
Tokyo-Engr
I can see points made by people here on both sides.
My issue is with the headline, "Bowing to Trump".....please.....
This protest was highly unpopular with many NFL fans. I have not read anywhere that the NFL or Roger Goodell is "bowing to Trump"....please....
J-Dake
Forcing people to stand for the national anthem under threat of fine in the workplace? Certainly a discussion on the constitutionality of this is just around the corner. Is being a flag waver a prerequisite for being a professional football player? I fail to see the connection.
klausdorth
Interesting and worth reading:
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/vice-president-tweets-winning-response-anthem-decision-190437916.html
Especially the last 2 paragraphs.
Jimizo
The lack of respect for freedom of conscience ( an idea far more important than getting all emotional about a piece of cloth ), is insidious.
Very disturbing.
nakanoguy01
i love how "patriots" always point to the constitution as the supreme authority in 'merica, but when people of color exercise their constitutional right to expression, suddenly they throw the constitution out the door.
Blacklabel
Stand up or don’t participate in the ceremony. Quite simple. Your employer is allowed to tell you what is and isn’t acceptable for you to do.