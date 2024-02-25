Collegiate runner Hirabayashi wins Osaka Marathon

Runners set off at the start of the Osaka Marathon on Sunday morning.

Kokugakuin University junior Kiyoto Hirabayashi won the Osaka Marathon in his marathon debut Sunday with the seventh-fastest time in history for a Japanese runner.

Hirabayashi crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 18 seconds at Osaka Castle Park, 4 seconds ahead of Ugandan runner-up Stephen Kissa, in the second-to-last race of the Olympic team selection series.

"I'm just happy," said the 21-year-old known as a collegiate ekiden road relay star. "I thought things were going better than I expected. My focus was to win, and I'm glad about the time, too."

Hirabayashi bided his time before hitting the front with around 10 kilometers to go.

Kissa stayed close to the university runner, but Hirabayashi pulled away in the final 800 meters.

"I don't think this is my highest point. I want to train more and improve," Hirabayashi said.

Two runners, Naoki Koyama and Akira Akasaki, have already earned their Paris Olympic berths by finishing first and second, respectively, in last October's Marathon Grand Championship in Tokyo.

Koyama finished Sunday's race in third place in 2:06:33 as part of his Olympic preparations.

Suguru Osako, who was third in the MGC, will take the third and final spot for the Olympics if no runner clocks under 2:05:50, the time set by Japan's athletics governing body, in the Tokyo Marathon on March 3.

© KYODO