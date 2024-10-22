 Japan Today
baseball

BayStars beat Giants to advance to Japan Series

TOKYO

Captain Shugo Maki hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the ninth inning as the DeNA BayStars edged the Yomiuri Giants 3-2 on Monday to clinch a Japan Series berth for the first time since 2017.

The BayStars, who finished third in the regular season, won the Central League Climax Series final stage four games to three against the CL champion Giants at Tokyo Dome.

Maki broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-out single to left off Tomoyuki Sugano, scoring Keito Mori from third base.

Sugano, a veteran starting pitcher who has expressed his intention to move to Major League Baseball this offseason, allowed the go-ahead run in the second inning of his two-inning relief appearance.

DeNA closer Kohei Morihara worked the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory.

"My players battled to the end," BayStars manager Daisuke Miura said. "After we missed the league title, we got ourselves prepared to win the Climax Series and go for the Japan Series championship."

"These players have grown remarkably this postseason."

The BayStars rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game in a two-run fifth inning, when Mike Ford followed Mori's RBI triple with a pinch-hit single.

The Giants, who entered the final stage with a one-win advantage as league champions, dropped the first three games but took the next two to even the series at 3-all and force the decisive sixth game.

The BayStars eliminated the second-place Hanshin Tigers in the Climax Series first stage and will face the Pacific League champion SoftBank Hawks in the Japan Series beginning Saturday at Yokohama Stadium.

