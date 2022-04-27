Newsletter Signup Register / Login
BayStars rally to beat Giants 6-4 and snap losing streak

TOKYO

Keita Sano delivered a two-RBI double, and Shugo Maki followed with a two-run homer as the DeNA BayStars rallied back to beat the Central League-leading Yomiuri Giants 6-4 on Tuesday and snap a three-game losing streak.

The BayStars did their damage in the bottom of the fifth at Yokohama Stadium, consigning Yomiuri starter Shosei Togo (3-2) to the loss in a five-run inning.

The Giants jumped to an early lead when Kazuma Okamoto hit a two-run bomb with two out in the opening frame off right-hander Fernando Romero (2-2).

Last year's joint CL home run champion alongside the Yakult Swallows' Munetaka Murakami, Okamoto launched his seventh big fly of the season to the top of the batter's eye off Romero's 2-1 two-seamer.

Masayuki Kuwahara put DeNA on the board with a one-out RBI double in the fifth. Next to the plate was Sano, who lined his first pitch to right, scoring Romero and Kuwahara.

After Togo got Neftali Soto to fly out, Maki sent the 22-year-old right-hander's 0-2 fastball deep to right for his fifth home run.

The Giants closed the gap on back-to-back RBI doubles from Kazuya Katsuki and Adam Walker in the sixth before Soto pushed the lead back to two with a solo homer in the seventh.

The night's two other CL games -- the Hanshin Tigers versus the Chunichi Dragons and the Hiroshima Carp against the Yakult Swallows -- were rained out.

In the Pacific League, the SoftBank Hawks beat the Seibu Lions 3-0, the Orix Buffaloes outlasted the Nippon Ham Fighters 3-2 over 10 innings, and the Rakuten Eagles also needed 10 innings to overcome the Lotte Marines 3-2.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

