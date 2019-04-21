Giants down Tigers as Jungmann, Cook combine for shutout

baseball

Taylor Jungmann threw eight innings and closer Ryan Cook completed the shutout as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Hanshin Tigers 2-0 in the Central League on Saturday.

Jungmann (2-0) pitched out of a couple of jams after allowing three hits and four walks, and was backed by a two-run homer from reserve outfielder Shingo Ishikawa at historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka.

"He (Ishikawa) got an opportunity to play right field today, and he took advantage of it," Jungmann said of his teammate's home run off Tigers starter Yuta Iwasada (1-3). "He really crushed that ball and got a home run and won the game for us."

The Tigers threatened in the first thanks to some excitement from leadoff man Koji Chikamoto. Immediately after beating out an infield single, the rookie lit out for second on the return toss to the pitcher. Jungmann threw to second but his throw skipped into center as Chikamoto took third with no outs.

"You just have to battle. When you get batters on base, you just have to throw strikes and really attack the hitters," said Jungmann, who got out of trouble on three straight groundouts.

The Giants' Alex Guerrero walked with one out in the second and scored on Ishikawa's first homer in two years.

Jungmann came out after 119 pitches, and said he was content to turn it over to Cook at that point.

"Early in the season, 120 pitches is a lot for me," Jungmann said. "It's one short of my career high."

Cook bounced back from blowing a ninth-inning lead in Wednesday's loss to the Hiroshima Carp. He allowed a single in the ninth to record his fifth save.

Elsewhere in the CL, Hiroshima Carp rookie Hiroki Tokoda (3-1) allowed a run over seven innings to win his third straight start in a 9-2 victory over the DeNA BayStars. Yuhei Takai's two out, two run, ninth-inning single lifted the Yakult Swallows past the Chunichi Dragons 5-3.

In the Pacific League, the Lotte Marines won their fourth straight, beating the Nippon Ham Fighters 3-1 behind six innings from Mike Bolsinger (1-2).

The SoftBank Hawks' Robert Suarez (0-1) allowed six runs in two innings in his first career start in a 6-4 loss to the Seibu Lions. Louis Okoye and Hiroaki Shimauchi each hit a two-run homer to lead the Rakuten Eagles past the Orix Buffaloes 5-3.

