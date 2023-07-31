Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hawks' Shuto comes off bench to defeat Marines

FUKUOKA

Ukyo Shuto came off the bench to replace an injured star and ended up being the star of the game as the SoftBank Hawks overcame a three-run deficit and beat the Lotte Marines 6-5 on Shuto's 11th-inning RBI single Sunday.

Shuto replaced Kensuke Kondo after he was hurt making a sixth-inning throw in the outfield at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome. With SoftBank trailing 5-3 in the eighth, Shuto singled and scored as the hosts tied it and the game went to extra innings.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the 11th, Shuto singled in the winning run off Lotte and former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura (4-3).

"I was concentrating incredibly hard, so I don't recall exactly what kind of pitch it was," Shuto said. "I just tried to take it up the middle."

"I figured that if I did get a chance to bat, it would be with two outs and the bases loaded, so I was geared up for that."

The Marines seized a 3-0 lead off former Chicago Cub lefty Tsuyoshi Wada before veteran Hawks shortstop Kenta Imamiya hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to make it 3-2.

Kondo, who entered the game leading the Pacific League in walks, runs and on-base percentage, hurt his right knee in a failed attempt to throw a runner out at the plate on the final play in the top of the sixth.

He stayed in the game to bat in the bottom of the inning but struck out, and Shuto replaced him in center field.

The win moved the third-place Hawks to within four games of the second-place Marines in the PL standings.

Elsewhere, the first-place Orix Buffaloes crushed the Nippon Ham Fighters 9-2. The Rakuten Eagles walked off the Seibu Lions for a 5-4, 10-inning victory.

In the Central League, the Hanshin Tigers defeated the Hiroshima Carp 4-2. The Yomiuri Giants scored four eighth-inning runs to beat the Chunichi Dragons 4-0.

Munetaka Murakami hit his 19th home run in the Yakult Swallows' 7-4 win over the DeNA BayStars.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

