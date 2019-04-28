Inoue's late RBI lifts Marines over Eagles

baseball

Seiya Inoue drove in a clutch ninth-inning run on Saturday to help the Lotte Marines snap a three-game losing streak and claim a 6-5 win in the Pacific League over the Rakuten Eagles.

With extra innings looming, Inoue smacked a tiebreaking RBI single on two outs after Eagles closer Yuki Matsui (0-1) issued a walk to leadoff man Takashi Ogino, who scored Lotte's first and final runs of the game.

Inoue drove in two runs at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi as did Brandon Laird, who opened the scoring with a two-run double off Eagles starter Manabu Mima in the first.

Ikuhiro Kiyota led off Lotte's second with a solo blast, and the Marines tacked on two more runs on RBI singles from Shogo Nakamura and Inoue to make it 5-0.

Marines right-hander Mike Bolsinger gave up home runs to Eigoro Mogi, Jabari Blash and Hideto Asamura. The pitcher was pulled with two outs in the fifth after allowing Ginji Akaminai's game-tying RBI double.

Yuki Karakawa (1-1) got the win for working a scoreless eighth. Naoya Masuda gave up a hit and a walk in the ninth but stranded the runners for his fifth save.

Rakuten suffered three straight losses for the first time this season and dropped to second place half a game behind the SoftBank Hawks.

Elsewhere in the PL, Hotaka Yamakawa's RBI single broke a seventh-inning tie as the Seibu Lions beat the Orix Buffaloes 11-7 at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

At Sapporo Dome, Kodai Senga (2-0) fanned 11 over seven innings and held the home team to a run in the SoftBank Hawks' 5-1 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters.

In the Central League, Dayan Viciedo's three-run homer in the fourth overturned the lead at Nagoya Dome and the Chunichi Dragons ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Hanshin Tigers.

At Tokyo Dome, Yasuhiro Yamamoto went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Yomiuri Giants outlasted the DeNA BayStars for a 5-4 victory. The last-place BayStars suffered their ninth consecutive loss.

Hiroshima Carp rookie Hiroki Tokoda (4-1) worked seven innings to outduel Yasuhiro Ogawa (0-3) in a 2-0 win over the Yakult Swallows. The win was the three-time defending champions' eighth straight.

