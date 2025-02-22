 Japan Today
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki throws during his first live bullpen session during spring training baseball practice in Phoenix on Feb 19. Image: AP/Darryl Webb
baseball

Sasaki reveals he is married before Dodgers debut

GLENDALE, Ariz

Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki said Friday he is now married, surprising his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates ahead of his major league debut.

"We are both anxious in our first year in the major leagues, but I hope we can support each other," Sasaki said, referring to his wife in comments to reporters in Glendale, Arizona, where the team is holding spring training.

The 23-year-old said he got married during the offseason. He did not disclose details about his wife, only suggesting that she is not a celebrity.

Sasaki said he informed his Japanese teammates -- two-way player Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto -- of the happy news in the morning. "They were surprised. They did not believe me at first," he said.

"It's going to be a new start both in public and private," he added. "I expect lots of challenges in my first year. It's a new environment and not even inside Japan. She'll be a huge support.

"I really can't do anything on my own. I hope to concentrate on baseball with the support of many people. It's very important and special in that sense."

Earlier this year, Sasaki agreed to terms with the Dodgers, picking the team from his long list of suitors after being posted by Japan's Lotte Marines. The right-hander is considered by many to be one of the most talented young pitchers in the world.

In line with MLB rules regarding the signing of international players under the age of 25, Sasaki joined on a minor league contract.

