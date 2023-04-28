Kurihara grand slam lifts Hawks over Eagles

baseball

Ryoya Kurihara broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning grand slam, leading the SoftBank Hawks to a 5-3 Pacific League win Thursday over the Rakuten Eagles.

With the bases loaded and one out, Kurihara sent a 2-1 pitch from reliever Sora Suzuki over the right-field wall at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome for his fourth home run of the season.

Ryosuke Tatsumi answered back by hitting a three-run homer to pull the Eagles back to 4-3 in the top of the seventh, but Kensuke Kondo added a sacrifice fly for the Hawks in the bottom half of the inning.

"We had the best outcome," Kurihara said. "(Yuito) Mori-san was pitching really well, so everyone on the team wanted to get him a win."

Former closer Mori (1-0) threw six scoreless innings in his season debut.

"I tried to retire one batter at a time from the first inning," Mori said. "I got tired as the game went on, but my teammates helped me a lot."

Roberto Osuna picked up his fifth save. Ryota Takinaka (0-1) took the loss.

In the Central League, Kota Inoue had three extra-base hits and drove in four runs to back a complete-game shutout by Masashi Ito as the Hanshin Tigers pounded the Yomiuri Giants 15-0.

Taiki Sekine ripped a walk-off double in the 10th inning to give the DeNA BayStars a 7-6 victory over the Yakult Swallows, while pinch-hitter Yuya Nirasawa drew a bases-loaded "sayonara" walk in the 12th as the Hiroshima Carp edged the Chunichi Dragons 3-2.

