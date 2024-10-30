Kuwahara, Azuma earn BayStars' 1st Japan Series victory

baseball

DeNA BayStars ace Katsuki Azuma allowed a run over seven innings, and leadoff hitter Masayuki Kuwahara sparked the offense in a 4-1 win Tuesday over the Pacific League champion SoftBank Hawks, who lead the best-of-seven Japan Series 2-1.

DeNA's victory at Fukuoka's Mizuho PayPay Dome snapped SoftBank's 14-game Japan Series winning streak, dating back to Game 3 in 2018, the year after these two teams last met in the postseason.

"This changes the complexion of the series," BayStars manager Daisuke Miura said. "Azuma made quality pitches when the pressure was on. Kuwahara was our sparkplug, offensively and defensively."

Kuwahara doubled to open the game and scored via a sacrifice and a groundout to give DeNA its first lead in the series. But DeNA's defense helped the Hawks to a run in the home half when two infield ground balls were not sharply played behind Azuma.

Good defense and strikeouts allowed Hawks starting pitcher Carter Stewart Jr. to hold DeNA to just one run over four perilous innings, only for the BayStars to take the lead in the fifth on Kuwahara's leadoff home run against reliever Ryosuke Otsu.

The BayStars followed by loading the bases with no outs, and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo chased Otsu with a sacrifice fly to the fence.

While the Hawks were dipping into the bullpen, Azuma, who strained a hamstring on Oct. 12, delivered an impressive outing in his Japan Series debut, rarely looking vulnerable despite allowing 10 hits. He struck out four and walked none.

"When he had runners on base, he was poised and precise and didn't give up a home run," Miura said of his ace.

BayStars catcher Yasutaka Tobashira doubled in an eighth-inning insurance run, and two relievers made short work of Japan's top offense for the last two innings.

Because of the designated hitter rule, both teams' top run producers were available to bat. SoftBank's Kensuke Kondo, nursing a sprained ankle, made his first appearance in the series, while DeNA's Tyler Austin returned after missing Game 2 with a bruised foot.

Each hobbled DH doubled in the first inning, with Kondo's two-out knock tying the game 1-1, and went 2-for-3 with a walk. Austin went 1-for-3 with two walks.

Miura said he would check Austin's condition again on Wednesday to see if he was fit to play in Game 4, when Anthony Kay will start for the BayStars against Shuta Ishikawa for the Hawks.

