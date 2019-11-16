Lions clinch 2nd straight Pacific League title as Hawks fall

baseball

The Seibu Lions clinched the Pacific League title for the second straight year with a decisive 12-4 victory over the Lotte Marines on Tuesday following the SoftBank Hawks' 4-2 loss to the Rakuten Eagles.

The Lions entered the game at Zozo Marine Stadium with a magic number of two and secured their 23rd franchise pennant with the second-place Hawks needing to win or tie for a chance to top Seibu in their two last games.

"It was tough, but our players have worked really hard since the summer. We fought without giving up until the end," Lions manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji said.

"I thought it would be a difficult fight this year, but our players showed their determination. And now we can get to the Japan Series as a team. The whole club will do their best."

Marines' starter Kota Futaki (7-10) lasted just 1-2/3 innings, giving up five runs and four hits while walking two and hitting a batter.

Takumi Kuriyama and Yuji Kaneko each delivered RBI singles in the first before the five-run rally was capped by a three-run triple from Lions' captain Shogo Akiyama.

"At a time when everyone was connecting, it was a good thing to be able to get a hit," said Akiyama, who went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a run scored.

Hotaka Yamakawa added a two-run homer in the third to extend his league-leading season total to 43, and the Lions put four more runs on the board in the seventh to close out the drubbing.

Zach Neal (12-1) allowed three runs, one earned, over six solid innings and picked up his 12th win.

Elsewhere in the Pacific League, Zelous Wheeler's two run blast in the sixth at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi overturned the Hawks' 1-0 lead taken on Alfredo Despaigne's fourth-inning solo shot.

It was Despaigne's 36th homer of the season, a career high over six seasons in Japan which topped the 35 he hit in 2017 when he led the league in home runs.

A late RBI from Hideto Asamura kept the Eagles ahead, securing the club a third-place result and a spot in the Climax Series for the first time in two years.

At Kyocera Dome, Chihiro Kaneko (8-7) threw five scoreless innings, while Kotaro Kiyomiya drew a bases-loaded walk and hit his first triple of the season in a three-RBI effort to help lead the Nippon Ham Fighters to a 3-1 win over the Orix Buffaloes.

In the Central League, the DeNA BayStars batted around Enny Romero (8-10) in a four-run first at Nagoya Dome and held out for a 7-1 victory against the Chunichi Dragons to clinch second place and a spot in the playoffs.

At Koshien Stadium, an early sacrifice run gave the Hanshin Tigers the lead before homers from Ryutaro Umeno and Kosuke Fukudome helped seal a 5-0 shutout of the Yomiuri Giants.

