Lions rack up 17 hits to beat Hawks

The Seibu Lions pounded out a season-high 17 hits, including eight straight in a five-run sixth inning, on their way to a 6-4 win over the SoftBank Hawks on Sunday.

Takuya Hiruma delivered a tiebreaking single as the Lions went ahead 6-1 in the top of the sixth at PayPay Dome. David MacKinnon and Shuta Tonosaki drove in two runs apiece for the visitors, who had at least one hit by every starter.

Wataru Matsumoto (4-7) held the Hawks to two runs in six innings for the win.

The Hawks hit three home runs, including Yuki Yanagita's 17th of the season, but their comeback attempt fell short.

Yuki Tsumori (3-4) was charged with four runs in one-third of an inning.

In other Pacific League action, Keita Nakagawa hit a walk-off infield single in the 11th inning to give the Orix Buffaloes a 1-0 victory over the Nippon Ham Fighters.

The Lotte Marines edged the Rakuten Eagles 4-3.

In the Central League, Masashi Ito (8-4) threw a six-hit shutout to outduel Trevor Bauer (9-4) as the Hanshin Tigers beat the DeNA BayStars 2-0.

The Yakult Swallows blanked the Chunichi Dragons 1-0, while the Hiroshima Carp defeated the Yomiuri Giants 7-5.

