Lotte Marines report 11 new coronavirus cases among players, staff

The Lotte Marines announced Tuesday that 11 top-team players and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but said an evening game the same day against the Orix Buffaloes will go ahead as planned.
The Pacific League club said that four outfielders and three infielders have been infected with the virus, as well as four non-playing staff, bringing the total number of recent infections at the club to 13 after it was revealed on Sunday that right-hander Daiki Iwashita and a staff member had tested positive.
The seven newest players to be infected include Takashi Ogino, Katsuya Kakunaka and Ikuhiro Kiyota. Marines coach Shota Ishimine and three first-team staff members were also listed among the new cases.
Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi and the first team's coaches, players and staff all underwent polymerase chain reaction tests on Sunday after Iwashita and the staff member were found to be infected.
After Lotte's farm team underwent PCR testing on Monday and substitutions were made with players who tested negative, it was decided that Tuesday's game at Zozo Marine Stadium, Lotte's home field, would be played as scheduled.
The Marines, looking to win their first pennant in 15 years, are two games behind the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks with 28 games remaining in the coronavirus-interrupted season.© KYODO
3 Comments
skotmanforyou
Just irresponsible behaviour on Marines side for deciding to play tonight's game regardless the well known 2 week quarantine. If they don't give a darn about the rules how can you expect the average Tanaka to follow the guidelines?
If this game results in more infections they will do the usual bow and promise to be stricter in their policies to prevent a recurrence and it will all be forgotten
Nihonview
Just irresponsible behaviour on Marines side for deciding to play tonight's game regardless the well known 2 week quarantine.
Why is it irresponsible? They brought in players from the Farm team. All of them whom tested negative and had no exposure.
Is Biden in Quarantine?
NOPE.
skotmanforyou
Just like I expected from you Nihonview.
Was your old handle name Ganbare Japan by any chance? Keep living in a bubble dude
AG
Having 11 of those daily 500 cases nationwide. And they don’t even take - most likely - morning packed trains + do not work in closed, crowded, poorly ventilated offices.
What are the odds? You really have to be “very unlucky“, if you know what I mean...