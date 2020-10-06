Lotte Marines report 11 new coronavirus cases among players, staff

baseball

The Lotte Marines announced Tuesday that 11 top-team players and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but said an evening game the same day against the Orix Buffaloes will go ahead as planned.

The Pacific League club said that four outfielders and three infielders have been infected with the virus, as well as four non-playing staff, bringing the total number of recent infections at the club to 13 after it was revealed on Sunday that right-hander Daiki Iwashita and a staff member had tested positive.

The seven newest players to be infected include Takashi Ogino, Katsuya Kakunaka and Ikuhiro Kiyota. Marines coach Shota Ishimine and three first-team staff members were also listed among the new cases.

Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi and the first team's coaches, players and staff all underwent polymerase chain reaction tests on Sunday after Iwashita and the staff member were found to be infected.

After Lotte's farm team underwent PCR testing on Monday and substitutions were made with players who tested negative, it was decided that Tuesday's game at Zozo Marine Stadium, Lotte's home field, would be played as scheduled.

The Marines, looking to win their first pennant in 15 years, are two games behind the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks with 28 games remaining in the coronavirus-interrupted season.

