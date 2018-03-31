Messenger delivers as Tigers thump Sugano, Giants

baseball

Randy Messenger outpitched Sawamura Award winner Tomoyuki Sugano as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Yomiuri Giants 5-1 on Friday, when Nippon Professional Baseball kicked off its regular season.

Before 46,318 at Tokyo Dome, Messenger gave up a run in seven innings, while striking out five. He pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam in the fifth. Kosuke Fukudome and Yusuke Oyama each homered and scored two runs to post Messenger to a 4-0 lead.

Messenger got some mileage out of his Japanese during the postgame hero interview. Having been handed the Opening Day start, Messenger said he was keen to repay manager Tomoaki Kanemoto's trust in him.

"Anytime he has put his faith in you, you want to do a good job," Messenger said. "You don't want to disappoint your kantoku (manager)."

"The guys did a great job today, (it's) an unbelievable start to the season."

Sugano retired the first four batters before Fukudome homered to open the scoring in the second inning. Oyama singled and scored after singles by Kento Itohara and Ryutaro Umeno.

Fukudome singled with two outs in the third and Oyama homered to put the Tigers, second-place in the Central League last season, in the driver's seat. New import Wilin Rosario homered in the seventh, while the Giants' Yang Dai-kang singled in a run in the home half of the inning.

Sugano allowed all five runs on a career-worst 12 hits and two walks over seven innings. The right-hander struck out six and took the loss for the first time in four career Opening Day starts.

Marcos Mateo and Rafael Dolis worked the eighth and ninth, respectively to close it out.

Carp 6, Dragons 3

At Mazda Stadium, the CL champion Hiroshima overturned a 3-2, sixth-inning deficit against Chunichi on a Brad Eldred leadoff homer, two singles and a two-run Kosuke Tanaka double.

Swallows 7, BayStars 3

At Yokohama Stadium, Yakult's David Buchanan allowed a run in six innings and 2015 CL batting champ Shingo Kawabata hit a two-run homer after missing all of last season due to injury in a win over DeNA.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Hawks 2, Buffaloes 0

At Yafuoku Dome, Kodai Senga and two relievers combined on a one-hit shutout, and Yuki Yanagita doubled in two eighth-inning runs off unlucky loser Yuki Nishi as PL champion SoftBank started with a win over Orix.

Seibu 11, Fighters 2

At Sapporo Dome, Seibu lefty Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs over seven innings, while his teammates battered new Nippon Ham pitcher Bryan Rodriguez for eight runs in 2-1/3 innings.

Eagles 3, Marines 2, 12 innings

At Zozo Marine Stadium, Kazuya Fujita came off the bench to get two hits in extra-innings, including the 12th-inning game-winner as Rakuten beat Lotte in five hours.

