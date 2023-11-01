Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Mune, Tongu lead Buffaloes to 2-1 Japan Series lead

0 Comments
NISHINOMIYA

Yuma Mune doubled in two runs and Yuma Tongu hit a solo home run as the Orix Buffaloes edged the Hanshin Tigers 5-4 in Tuesday's Game 3 to lead the best-of-seven Japan Series two games to one.

An inning after Tongu, the 2023 Pacific League batting champion with a .307 average, homered to tie the game at 1-1, Mune capped a three-run fifth inning with a two-run double to right-center at Koshien Stadium.

"As the count deepened, I began to think I could get a hit there," third baseman Mune said. "The enthusiastic cheering for the home team is amazing here. I'm glad we won this close game."

"Everyone on our team is concentrating. I just want to contribute in any way."

A sacrifice fly by Kenya Wakatsuki pushed the Buffaloes' lead to 5-1 in the sixth, but the Central League champion Tigers battle back to score three runs in the seventh, with rookie Shota Morishita delivering a two-run single.

Orix right-hander Kohei Azuma, who had a 6-0 record with a 2.06 ERA in the regular season, allowed one run and five hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out four in an 81-pitch outing.

Hanshin left-hander Masashi Ito gave up four runs, two earned, in five innings of work.

Seiya Kinami had three hits for Hanshin but struck out with the potential tying run on second in the eighth.

Orix closer Yoshihisa Hirano walked two batters but struck out Yusuke Oyama for the final out.

"It's a team effort," Orix manager Satoshi Nakajima said. "The atmosphere here was more than expected, but we were able to hear cheers from Orix fans, too."

"Azuma is not an experienced pitcher but he pitched well without being intimidated. Even a veteran man like Hirano felt enormous pressure. We just need to win no matter how."

In the first Japan Series between teams from the western Kansai region since 1964, the Tigers took the opener 8-0 and the Buffaloes won Game 2 by the same score.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog