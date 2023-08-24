New look Keio high school ends national championship drought

baseball

Kanagawa Prefecture's Keio ended a 106-year drought, winning Japan's prestigious national summer high school baseball championship and dethroning last year's champs, Sendai Ikuei, 8-2 in Wednesday's final, and in so doing, made a case for change.

While Miyagi Prefecture's Sendai Ikuei, the first school from Japan's northeastern Tohoku region to win the tournament, hoped to etch its name in history as a repeat champion, Keio was led by a manager hoping to change history at iconic Koshien Stadium near Osaka.

"We were able to play our style of ball against the strongest opposition. The players grew up in excellent fashion," said Keio manager Takahiko Moribayashi.

Moribayashi is a staunch advocate of a more liberal high school baseball culture. A visible symbol of that is players wearing their hair normal length, instead of closely cropped in the fashion that has long been a high school ball hallmark.

"I have strived to overturn what was considered to be the norms, and was able to create a kind of baseball I wanted to have." Moribayashi said. "Perhaps this was a victory that will lead to a new look for high school baseball."

Playing in the school's third summer final and its first in 103 years, Keio's title was its first since the tournament's second edition in 1916.

Keio opened the game with a leadoff home run from Minato Maruta. Leading 3-2 in the fifth, Keio scored five runs after two were out to take a commanding lead.

© KYODO