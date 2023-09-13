Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nishi shuts out Giants as Tigers extend win streak to 9

NISHINOMIYA

Yuki Nishi threw a two-hit shutout as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers edged the Yomiuri Giants 1-0 Tuesday to extend their winning streak to nine games.

The win, coupled with the second-place Hiroshima Carp's 2-1 loss to the Yakult Swallows, dropped the Tigers' magic number to three for their first league title in 18 years.

Nishi (7-5) limited the Giants to a pair of singles while walking two and striking out six at Koshien Stadium.

The game ended when Tigers catcher Seishiro Sakamoto threw out pinch-runner Shinnosuke Shigenobu trying to steal second base.

Seiya Kinami drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the second off Iori Yamasaki (9-4), who pitched eight innings of one-run ball.

In the other CL game, the Chunichi Dragons beat the DeNA BayStars 3-1.

The Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes trounced the Nippon Ham Fighters 8-1, the Lotte Marines defeated the Rakuten Eagles 5-3 and the SoftBank Hawks downed the Seibu Lions 8-4 in 11 innings.

