Angels rebuff calls to trade star Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs toward first as he flies out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on Sunday.

baseball

Clubs have been calling the Los Angeles Angels to express interest in acquiring Shohei Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, but the Halos "have no plans to move the superstar" before the Aug 2 trade deadline, MLB.com reported Sunday.

The two-time AL All-Star will be a free agent after the 2023 season, and with the 39-55 Angels once again out of playoff contention, rumors about a potential trade have reached fever pitch.

Ohtani did little to quell the speculation before last Tuesday's All-Star Game, when he told reporters he was "not even sure what will happen in the future."

Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs last year, is the only Japanese player other than Hideki Matsui with 20 or more homers in back-to-back MLB seasons. Matsui had two such stretches, most recently in 2009 and 2010.

The World Series champion Braves lead their three-game series with the Angels 2-0 after also winning Friday's opener, in which Ohtani was lights out on the mound for six innings before surrendering six runs and taking the loss.

With a 9-5 record, the 28-year-old is one win from becoming the first American or National league player with 10 wins and 10 home runs since Hall of Famer Babe Ruth in 1918.

He is averaging .259 with 57 RBIs at the plate this season, with a 2.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 93-1/3 innings as the Angels' top pitcher.

