Playoff-hunting Lions beat Fighters 5-4

The Seibu Lions strengthened their bid for a Pacific League playoff spot Tuesday, claiming a 5-4 comeback win against the Nippon Ham Fighters after Shuta Tonosaki broke the tie with a seventh-inning RBI.

Takumi Kuriyama and Cory Spangenberg hit home runs for the Lions, who are now neck and neck with the Lotte Marines in the hunt for the second and final berth in the PL Climax Series.

The Fighters took the lead when rookie Yuki Nomura delivered a two-RBI double with two out in the second against Seibu starter Kona Takahashi.

The Lions tied it up the following inning with Kuriyama's two-run blast, which flew deep to left off Takahiro Nishimura's first pitch, a 146-kilometer-per-hour fastball.

They went ahead on Spangenberg's shot to right against Nishimura in the fourth.

Seibu manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji pulled Takahashi in the fifth after an RBI single by Taishi Ota tied the game at 3-3. The Fighters continued to rally and went up 4-3 when reliever Tetsu Miyagawa gave up a bases-loaded walk to Kotaro Kiyomiya.

The Lions drew level in the sixth when Kuriyama scored on Spangenberg's sacrifice fly against Mizuki Hori.

With runners on first and third, Tonosaki connected for a drive to center against right-hander Taisho Tamai (4-4), bringing home Fumikazu Kimura.

"I actually hit it better than I had pictured. In that situation, I thought it would be good to just get some kind of contact, and went with a compact swing," Tonosaki said.

With their 4-3 loss to the visiting PL champion SoftBank Hawks, the Marines ceded their one-win buffer over the Lions in the race for the PL Climax Series. This year's series has been limited to two teams following the shortening of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fourth-place Rakuten Eagles lost 6-3 to bottom side the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

In the Central League, the Japan Series-bound Yomiuri Giants and the Hiroshima Carp played to a 2-2, 10-inning tie at Mazda Stadium. Ryosuke Kikuchi hit a two-run homer with two out in the ninth inning to knot the game and deny the Giants' 20-year-old rookie starter Shosei Togo a shutout.

In other CL action, the Chunichi Dragons beat the DeNA BayStars 7-5 at Nagoya Dome and the Yakult Swallows were 4-1 winners against the Hanshin Tigers at Koshien Stadium.

