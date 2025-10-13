Reyes delivers as Fighters sweep Orix, book rematch with Hawks

baseball

Franmil Reyes turned the game around with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday as the Nippon Ham Fighters came back to beat the Orix Buffaloes 5-4 and sweep their first-stage Pacific League Climax Series 2-0.

Nippon Ham's victory sets up a rematch of last year's PL final-stage Climax Series between skipper Tsuyoshi Shinjo's youthful Fighters and back-to-back pennant winners the SoftBank Hawks.

The Fighters, hosting the best-of-three opening series as PL runners up, were looking to sweep after a 2-0 win against the third-place Buffaloes in Game 1 at Es Con Field Hokkaido.

With Orix leading 4-3, Reyes sent veteran right-hander Sho Iwasaki's two-out, 3-2 fastball into the right field wall to bring home runners from first and second.

The key playoff contribution follows an outstanding regular season for the 30-year-old Dominican slugger, who led the PL with 32 home runs and 90 RBIs.

"Reyes is truly the RBI and home run king. We rely on him," Shinjo said. "I'm glad we could give this kind of performance for all the fans in the stadium and all over the country."

Orix slugger Yutaro Sugimoto broke the ice at Es Con Field Hokkaido with his solo home run in the top of the second before Nippon Ham's Shun Mizutani knotted it 1-1 with his RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Kotaro Kurebayashi put the Buffaloes up 4-1 with his three-run homer in the top of the third before the Fighters rallied once more, cutting the deficit to 4-3 with a two-RBI triple from Kotaro Kiyomiya in the home half.

In the Central League, defending Japan Series champions the DeNA BayStars advanced to the final-stage Climax Series by walking off with a 7-6 win and a 2-0 sweep of the Yomiuri Giants in 11 innings.

After the Giants took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th, the BayStars tied it on Takuma Hayashi's two-out bloop to left and walked off on Tatsuo Ebina's grounder between second and third with runners on the corners.

There were early fireworks at Yokohama Stadium, with the two teams racking up five runs apiece in the first inning before running into a scoring drought.

The BayStars will face CL pennant winners the Hanshin Tigers in the final stage.

© KYODO