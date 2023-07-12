Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Sensational Sasaki strikes out 14 as Marines tame Buffaloes

OSAKA

Lotte Marines ace Roki Sasaki struck out 14 batters over seven masterful innings of three-hit, one-run baseball to spur his side to a 5-3 win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old right-hander did not issue a walk over 104 pitches and was backed by three RBIs from Katsuya Kakunaka in a 2-for-3 night at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Touching 165 kilometers per hour with his fastball, Sasaki (7-2) surrendered his only run in the first inning on Leandro Cedeno's double and retired his last 10 batters in a row.

"Our team scoring five runs allowed me to throw at my own pace," Sasaki said. "It really helped."

Kakunaka put the Marines up 2-1 in the second on his two-run homer deep to right off Jharel Cotton (1-1) and made it 5-1 with his RBI single against Jacob Waguespack that capped a three-run third inning.

"They had a head start in the first inning, but I was glad to quickly get us in front," the 36-year-old Kakunaka said.

The PL champion Buffaloes rallied for two runs and brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two out in the eighth before Luis Perdomo coaxed a groundout from Yuma Tongu to end the inning.

Closer Naoya Masuda earned his 22nd save after allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning as the Marines moved to within one-and-a-half games of the Buffaloes.

Elsewhere in the PL, the Rakuten Eagles topped the Nippon Ham Fighters 4-3 and the Seibu Lions defeated the SoftBank Hawks 4-2.

In the Central League, the first-place Hanshin Tigers beat the DeNA BayStars 5-4, the Hiroshima Carp were 2-0 winners over the Yomiuri Giants, and the Yakult Swallows overpowered the Chunichi Dragons 8-5 following two home runs from star slugger Munetaka Murakami.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

