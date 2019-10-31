SoftBank Hawks to change name of stadium to PayPay Dome

The SoftBank Hawks will change the name of their baseball stadium in Fukuoka next season to the PayPay Dome, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

SoftBank Group Corp, the largest shareholder of smartphone payment app provider PayPay Corp, hopes to promote its subsidiary's cashless services by leveraging the baseball team's success.

PayPay, one of the biggest smartphone settlement service companies in Japan, started operations last year and has more than 15 million users.

The city of Fukuoka has already been notified of the plan to change the name from what is currently known as Fukuoka Yahuoku! Dome, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

SoftBank Group has a 50 percent stake in PayPay, with the remainder equally divided between Yahoo Japan Corp and SoftBank Corp.

The stadium was previously called Fukuoka Yafuoku! Dome. It was first opened in 1993 as Fukuoka Dome.

The team recently beat the Yomiuri Giants in the 2019 Japan Series, their fifth title in the last six seasons.

